Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) A cargo aircraft landed at the RGI airport here under emergency conditions following a technical snag, airport sources said on Tuesday.

The aircraft was coming from Chennai to Hyderabad.

The pilots noticed a snag in the landing gear indicator and sought landing support late on Monday night following which the standard operating protocols for an emergency landing were activated, including putting take-offs and landings on hold. However, the aircraft landed safely, the sources said.

