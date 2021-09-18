Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): A case has been registered over the death of a policeman killed in firing by terrorists at Wanpoh in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Kulgam police.

The area where the incident took place has been cordoned off and searches in the area is underway, informed the police.

Earlier today, the policeman who was shot by terrorists in Kulgam district, succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. (ANI)

