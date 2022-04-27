Jammu, April 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday registered a case against some "unidentified miscreants" for dishonouring the national flag hoisted on a hospital in Rajouri district.

The case under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act has been registered at Nowshera police station and investigation set into motion to bring the culprits to book, a police spokesperson said.

He said the case was registered following information that some unidentified miscreants dishonoured the national flag, hoisted on the building of Sub-district hospital Nowshera, on Wednesday evening.

Soon after receiving the information, a police team from local police station rushed to the spot and examined the site, the spokesperson said.

