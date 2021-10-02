On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, World's largest Khadi national flag installed in Leh town, inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present. The national flag is made with pure khadi material.

