New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday asserted the government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census has exposed the difference between "true intentions and empty sloganeering".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP Headquarters, Pradhan termed the move as a "gamechanger decision" which has been welcomed by a majority of opposition parties.

Also Read | Forgot Gmail Password? Now Sign In With Google With a Single Tap To Access Your Favourite Apps and Websites; Here’s How.

"The gamechanger decision has exposed the difference between our true intentions and empty sloganeering by the Opposition, although it has been welcomed by most opposition parties," he said.

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration will be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 01, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

While making the announcement, the government slammed he opposition parties for using caste surveys as a "political tool".

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have already conducted such surveys.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)