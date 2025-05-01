San Francisco, May 1: Google updated its main search page, encouraging users to use 'Sign in with Google' to Gmail to stay connected and forget to lose their password. Google has been the leading provider of services such as Gmail, Gemini, Google Drive, Google Play, Android updates and many more. The company also allows users to seamlessly log in to third-party websites using Google Accounts to access their services.

Many times, Google users cannot remember their Gmail password, which makes them write it along with a username to access the third-party service. However, if they forgot their Gmail password, they would have to reset it to access the services. Google updated its search page by saying, "Say goodbye to ‘forgot password’ and say hello to Sign in with Google" to celebrate World Password Day, which falls on the first Thursday in May. Google encouraged users to stay connected to their favourite services using its 'single tap access' option. Gemini Image Editing Feature Rolling Out to All Users, Allow To Change Background, Swap Objects and Do More.

How To Sign In With Google With Single Tap To Access Apps and Websites if You Forgot Gmail Password?

Using the 'single tap' option, you can access your Google Account and spend less time on the usernames and passwords. It is seamless and takes a few seconds to complete to access the services. Check out the step-by-step process here. ‘Goodbye GPT-4’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Bids Farewell to AI Model That Started Revolution in 2023 by Offering Significant Improvement Over GPT-3 Model.

Step 1: Click on any website's 'Sign in with Google' button.

Step 2: Choose a Google Account to sign into the website or app.

Step 3: Continue to the mobile app or online website.

These three steps take less time to connect/integrate your Google Account (Gmail) to other services and start using them without adding a username and password whenever you need to use any third-party services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).