Mumbai, May 01: The Bodoland Lottery, one of Assam's most popular lotteries, offers players a chance to win exciting prizes in every draw. The announcement of the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Thursday, May 01, 2025, will be made soon. Draw results are declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, with the winning ticket numbers shared online for easy access. Click here if you've purchased a ticket for Thursday’s lucky draw and are eager to check the official Bodoland Lottery Result!

Skip the ads and check your Bodoland Lottery Result quickly and easily! Click here to download the official PDF with the winners' list and ticket numbers for May 01, 2025. Avoid distractions, and scroll down to access the direct link to the Bodoland Lottery Result.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To view the latest Bodoland Lottery Results, visit the official website at bodolotteries.com. Results are declared daily at 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 7:00 PM and can be downloaded in PDF format, including the full list of winners and their ticket numbers. You can check today's Bodoland results or access past draw results easily through the provided links.

While betting and gambling are mostly restricted in India, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Nagaland, and West Bengal. Each state operates its government-regulated lottery, with popular draws including the Bodoland Lottery, Kerala State Lottery, Sikkim Dear Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery.

These lotteries offer entertainment and a chance to win cash prizes, but LatestLY advises playing responsibly. While winning can be exciting, it’s important to be aware of the risks, avoid scams, and never spend beyond your limits.

