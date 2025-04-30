Bhopal, Apr 30 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday that the caste enumeration will be done transparently under the forthcoming Census exercise by factoring in the economic and social interests of all sections of society.

Addressing reporters in Bhopal, the BJP MP slammed Congress leaders for "jostling to take credit for the Modi government's historic decision".

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 7-Month-Old Tiger Cub Found Dead in Pench Tiger Reserve, Forest Officials Launch Probe.

He alleged that the successive Congress governments from the days of the first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru never conducted the caste enumeration exercise despite their long stints in power extending to decades.

He was responding to the Union Government's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 6 Men Die in Villages Around Siliserh Lake in Alwar in 4 Days, Congress Alleges Deaths Occurred Due to Spurious Liquor; Probe Launched.

"This is a historic decision. I heartily congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thank him," Chouhan said.

He said the caste enumeration will be done with complete transparency, considering the economic and social interests of all sections of society.

Highlighting the steps taken by the Modi government towards social welfare, Chouhan recalled the grant of 10 per cent reservation to economically backward classes.

"That decision didn't cause any tension (along caste lines) in the country. Similarly, the upcoming caste enumeration will be conducted for social justice....' Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Kalyan'," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)