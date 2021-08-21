New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding accused (Private Person) in a bank fraud case on Friday from the International Airport at Delhi.

As per CBI, the accused arrested accused is Aarti Kalra, while the name of the other accused in FIR is Sunny Kalra (Husband of arrested accused) of M/s. White Tiger Steels Pvt Ltd.

As per CBI's press release, a case was registered on December 16, 2015, against said accused, her husband and others on the allegations that the accused (Directors of a Private Company) fraudulently obtained a bank loan of approximately Rs 10 crore from Punjab National Bank's Darya Ganj Branch in New Delhi during October, 2013.

It was further alleged that after a couple of months, the accused started defaulting the timely interest payment and also malafidely removed the entire goods which were pledged to the bank, due to which the loan account turned nonperforming asset (NPA). Both the accused were absconding since the registration of the case.

"After investigation, chargesheet was filed on December 22, 2016, against them and three other officials of Punjab National Bank including then-Chief Manager, then Manager and then AGM. Further investigation was kept open," the release stated.

Further, the CBI informed that as both the accused did not join the investigation, Red Corner Notices were issued against them in the year 2016. In pursuance of the existing RCN, one of the accused (her husband) was apprehended at Muscat, Oman and subsequently, he was deported to India on March 7, 2020.

"CBI apprehended the other absconding accused on arrival at Delhi International Airport from UAE on August 20, 2021," they added.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court at New Delhi and has been remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

