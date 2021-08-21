Rajkot, August 21: A rape accused in Gujarat was hacked to death allegedly by the survivor's father. The murder took place on Sant Kabir Road in Rajkot on Thursday night. The deceased is 32-year-old Vijay Mer, who is accused of raping a minor. He was out on bail. Following the incident, police arrested the rape survivor's father and his aide, identified as Dinesh Rangpapa. A video of the murder also surfaced on the internet. Gujarat: 22-Year-Old Youth Booked Under Sections of IPC & POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 20-Year-Old Girl And Her Minor Sister in Rajkot.

Mer had eloped with the minor girl in October last year, according to a report by Times of India. The girl's father had then filed a missing complaint. Later, Mer had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the report further said. Police brought back Mer and the minor, who were living in Manavadar town of Juangadh, in March this year. Rajkot's 11-Year-Old Gang Rape Survivor Discharged After Delivery; Baby Still Serious.

This happened after the girl's father filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court. Subsequently, Mer was booked for raping the minor and sent to jail. A few week ago, he was granted bail and released from the prison. According to police, Mer was threatening the girl's father that he would elope with her again. On Thursday night, the girl's father and Dinesh allegedly attacked Mer when he was sitting with someone near his house.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The footage showed the accused men constantly hitting Mer. with some sharp-edged weapons There were more than a dozen wounds on Mer's body. Following the incident, Mer's brother Ashwin Mer lodged a complaint against the two accused. Acting on the complaint, police arrested the rape survivor's father and his aide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).