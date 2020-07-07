New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at four locations in the country in connection with the Hindustan Steelworks Construction Limited bribery case.

CBI teams conducted search at Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Vizag in connection with the case.

The agency had filed an FIR against Moyukh Bhaduri, ex-CMD of Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd and others for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 crore.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

