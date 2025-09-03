New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with Haryana Police, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Tuesday successfully brought back wanted fugitive Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar from Cambodia, the CBI said in a release on Wednesday.

According to the release, Mainpal Dhilla alias Mainpal Badli alias Sonu Kumar, is a notorious criminal wanted by the Haryana Police in several cases. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms and criminal conspiracy on April 29, 2013, in a case FIR No. 276 dated September 26, 2007, registered at Police Station Sadar Bahadurgarh. He was also previously convicted in two more cases.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara 2025: Mysore Admin Hands Over Official Invitation to Banu Mushtaq to Inaugurate Dussehra Festivities Amid Controversy.

While he was serving a sentence in jail, he was released on six weeks' parole from Hisar Central jail on July 17, 2018. He was to return to jail by August 29, 2018, but he did not report back to jail and absconded.

CBI got the Red Notice published against Mainpal Dhilla through INTERPOL on November 06, 2024, on the request of Haryana Police. CBI contacted NCB Bangkok for the location of the subject, which revealed his travel movement from Thailand to Cambodia. Subsequently, CBI coordinated with the authorities of Cambodia, and they were informed that the subject had travelled to Cambodia on a fraudulently acquired passport under the fake name of Sonu Kumar.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide, Tree Uprooting Near CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Residence in Shimla; House Vacated, Residents Moved to Safety (Watch Video).

A request for Provisional Arrest was sent to NCB-Phnom Penh, Cambodia, through INTERPOL channels on March 26, 2025. NCB-Phnom Penh on July 24, 2025, conveyed the arrest of the subject and requested an Extradition Request through diplomatic channels. Cambodian authorities later intimated that they had decided to hand over the subject to Indian authorities. Accordingly, a team from the Haryana Police went to Cambodia and successfully brought back Mainpal Dhilla on September 2, 2025.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)