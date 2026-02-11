New Delhi, February 11: In a significant move to formalize the protocol for India’s National Song, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a fresh set of comprehensive guidelines mandating the rendition of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram at official government functions. The new order, dated February 6, 2026, marks a departure from the historical practice of singing only the first two stanzas, establishing an official 3-minute and 10-second version of the song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The New Protocol: Sequence and Duration

The MHA directive formally establishes the ceremonial sequence for public events. Crucially, the order states that whenever the National Song and the National Anthem (Jana Gana Mana) are performed together, Vande Mataram must be rendered first. The official version now encapsulates all six stanzas of the original composition. The MHA has specified that the total duration for playing or singing this version shall be approximately 190 seconds (3 minutes and 10 seconds). This is intended to ensure uniformity and dignity across all state-level and national ceremonies. Vande Mataram Protocol Announced: Centre Issues Detailed Guidelines, Makes National Song Mandatory at Government and State Functions۔

Key Changes in the New Order

The new guidelines introduce several specific procedural changes for various institutions and events:

Standing at Attention: Similar to the National Anthem, all members of the audience are now required to stand at attention when the National Song is played or sung.

School Assemblies: All schools are directed to incorporate the group singing of Vande Mataram into their morning assemblies to promote respect for national symbols.

Presidential and Gubernatorial Events: The song must be played during the arrival and departure of the President of India and State Governors at formal functions. It will also be broadcast before and after the President’s address to the nation on state media.

Band Cues: For performances involving a military or police band, the song must be preceded by a drum roll or bugle call to alert the audience.

Exceptions for Cinema Halls

The MHA has provided a notable clarification regarding public screenings. While the song is encouraged in various settings, the audience is not mandatory to stand if Vande Mataram is played as part of a film, newsreel, or documentary in cinema halls. The ministry noted that standing during a film could interfere with the screening and potentially lead to "disorder and confusion."

Background: The Six Stanzas

The decision to include all six stanzas is being viewed as a move to restore the song to its original 1870s form. Historically, only the first two stanzas were adopted for official use in 1950. The full rendition includes the verses that pay homage to the motherland through imagery of "Maa Durga," which were previously omitted from the truncated version. The government stated that this change coincides with the 150th anniversary of the song’s creation, aimed at honoring its role as a rallying cry during the Indian freedom struggle. Indian Constitution Begins with 'We the People', Not 'Bharat Mata', Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi۔

Implementation and Compliance

The 10-page order has been dispatched to all States, Union Territories, and Union Ministries for immediate implementation. It emphasizes that while the list of occasions is not exhaustive, the song may be sung on any occasion as long as proper decorum and the prescribed 3-minute 10-second format are maintained.

