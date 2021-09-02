New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021, committed by a private institution.

According to CBI, the investigating agency has registered a case against the private company and others including its Directors, three employees and private persons (conduits).

The searches were conducted at locations including the nationl capital region, Pune, Jamshedpur among others, the agency said.

"Searches are being conducted at 20 locations across the country, in a case related to alleged irregularities being committed in ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors and associates and other unknown persons," CBI said in a statement.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

