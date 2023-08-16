New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday deputed 53 officers, including 29 women officers, from different ranks to probe Manipur violence cases, officials said.

Three Deputy Inspector General ranked officers, who include women officers Lovely Katiyar and Nirmala Devi, will lead their respective teams to probe the violence cases in the state, they said.

All the officers will report to Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay who will monitor the probe in various cases, they said.

