Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Taher Salim Dola from UAE through INTERPOL Channels. Taher Salim Dola is a wanted subject of the Mumbai Police.

According to the release, the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, UAE, successfully brought back the wanted Red Notice subject Taher Salim Dola to India today, i.e., June 13.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Jewellery Shop Manager Hacked to Death After Fight Breaks Out as Garbage-Loaded Truck Hits Shop; Killer Absconding.

Taher Salim Dola has returned as a deportee at CSMI Airport, Mumbai, by Flight Number AI-984 from Dubai, UAE. As stated in the release, the subject was geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Abu Dhabi.

Taher Salim Dola is wanted by Mumbai Police in an FIR registered at Police Station Kurla, Mumbai, on the allegations of operating a synthetic drug manufacturing factory at Sangli, Maharashtra.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike Update: Delay Likely Beyond January 2026, Formation Yet to Be Announced; What It Means for Fitment Factor and Basic Pay Revision.

A total of 126.141kg Mephedrone (MD) drugs worth INR 2.522 million were recovered and confiscated from the said factory linked to Taher Salim Dola and others. During the investigation of the case, it was found that the accused, Taher Salim Dola, was operating a synthetic drug manufacturing factory somewhere from abroad, as per the release.

The CBI got the Red Notice published on 25.11.2024 through INTERPOL on the request of the Mumbai Police. NCB-Abu Dhabi on 27.01.2025 conveyed that the accused, Taher Salim Dola, had been arrested in the UAE. Mumbai Police sent an extradition request to the UAE through the MHA/MEA.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally to track wanted criminals.

As the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, the CBI coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. Over 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)