India News | CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Operating Smoothly, Few Technical Issues Being Addressed Promptly: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) post-result verification and re-evaluation portal for Class 12 went live on Tuesday and is operating smoothly, allowing students to submit their grievances after technical glitches delayed the process.

Sources told ANI that a few technical issues have been reported, but they are being addressed promptly. "A large number of students are successfully using the portal without any difficulty," sources said.

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The re-evaluation portal went live today after facing various delays due to technical issues and cybersecurity concerns.

In a post on X, CBSE Headquarters informed students that the portal had become operational and urged them to follow the application process carefully.

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"Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation," CBSE HQ said.

The portal will remain till midnight of June 6, 2026. CBSE has fixed the fee structure at Rs 100 per answer book for verification of issues in scanned copies and Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation of answers. The payment of fees will be accepted only through online modes, including UPI, credit card, debit card, or net banking, ensuring a fully digital and streamlined process.

The launch comes a day after a CBSE official told ANI that the portal, originally scheduled to go live on June 1, had encountered technical issues and would start soon. The delay had sparked concern among students and parents, particularly after reports of glitches during the answer-sheet access process earlier this month.

The portal's launch follows CBSE's recent efforts to address cybersecurity concerns surrounding the OnMark portal operated by its service provider. On Sunday, the board said it had deployed a team of cybersecurity experts from various government agencies and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to strengthen the platform's security infrastructure.

This comes at a time when the CBSE continues to face mounting pressure following reports of technical failures in its post-result portal and OSM discrepancies in evaluated answer sheets. (ANI)

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