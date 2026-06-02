Mumbai Weather Today, June 2, 2026: Thunderstorms and Drizzle Expected Amidst High Humidity

Mumbai, June 2: Residents of Mumbai can anticipate a dynamic weather day on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with a mix of clear spells interspersed with periods of light to moderate drizzle and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is forecast to hover around 33°C, but the high humidity of 61% will make it feel significantly warmer, reaching up to 38°C. This volatile weather pattern, characterized by pre-monsoon showers and gusty conditions, aligns with recent weather reports indicating a possibility of rain and thunderstorms across the region.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Temperature 33°C Feels Like 38°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 61% Wind Speed 11 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 33°C Light drizzle 24% 11 km/h 12:00 33°C Light drizzle 45% 12 km/h 14:00 33°C Thunderstorm 55% 13 km/h 16:00 32°C Moderate drizzle 59% 14 km/h 18:00 30°C Thunderstorm 49% 9 km/h 20:00 30°C Light drizzle 35% 9 km/h 22:00 29°C Light drizzle 63% 7 km/h 00:00 27°C Slight rain showers 81% 8 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with mainly clear skies, but by mid-morning, chances of light drizzle will increase, accompanied by a 24% probability of rain. As the afternoon progresses, the weather is expected to intensify. By 2:00 PM, conditions could turn to thunderstorms with a 55% chance of rain, and by 4:00 PM, moderate drizzle is likely, with rain probabilities peaking around 59%. Evening hours will see a slight reprieve from the intensity, though thunderstorms may return around 6:00 PM before transitioning back to light drizzle. Overnight, rain showers are expected to become more pronounced, with the chance of rain reaching as high as 81% by midnight, while temperatures dip to around 27°C.

Commuters and outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for fluctuating conditions. The high 'feels like' temperature due to humidity suggests wearing light, breathable clothing during clearer spells. As the day progresses and the chance of rain and thunderstorms increases, carrying an umbrella or raincoat will be essential. Traffic in low-lying areas could be affected by sudden downpours, so planning journeys with extra time is advisable. Staying hydrated remains crucial, even with the cooler spells brought by rain, to combat the overall muggy conditions. Monsoon 2026 Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Below-Normal Monsoon Rainfall and Above-Normal Heatwaves in June.

Local weather observations over the past 48 hours have highlighted the approach of the monsoon season, with several areas experiencing pre-monsoon showers and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for thunderstorms and gusty winds. This forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2026, suggests these conditions will continue to influence the Mumbai weather landscape, bringing both relief from intense heat and potential disruptions. Residents should stay updated on the latest Mumbai weather update for any sudden changes.

With major sporting events like the Mumbai T20 League and Mumbai Indians fixtures scheduled, attendees should monitor the hourly outlook closely. While initial parts of the day might seem clear, the likelihood of thunderstorms and rain, especially in the afternoon and evening, could impact outdoor match schedules and spectator comfort. Adjusting plans and carrying necessary rain gear will be prudent for anyone attending events in the city today. El Nino To Arrive During India Monsoon, Expected To Strengthen Till September: IMD Chief.

The forecast highlights a typical transition period for Mumbai weather, where increasing humidity and rising temperatures are punctuated by intermittent rainfall and stormy activity. The significant chance of rain throughout the day, particularly in the latter half, makes this a key weather event for the city. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and adapt their daily routines to the evolving Mumbai weather conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).