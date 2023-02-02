Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Thursday visited forward areas and hinterland formations in Kashmir where he was briefed about the security situation.

"CDS Gen Anil Chauhan visits #Kashmir. Accompanied by #ArmyCdrNC & #ChinarCorps Cdr, he visited forward area & hinterland formations. Briefed on prevalent security situation, Op preparedness & soldier-citizen connect," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted.

Gen Chauhan "commended #ChinarWarriors for their professionalism," it added.

