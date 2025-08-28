New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar held a meeting with a delegation from the Communist Party of India, led by its General Secretary D. Raja, on Thursday at Nirvachan Sadan, Delhi, to receive their suggestions, ECI said in a release.

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi were also present on this occasion.

"The meeting is in continuation of the interactions being held by ECI with the Presidents of various National and State Political Parties. These interactions provide for a long-felt need for constructive discussions, which enable National and State Party Presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission. This initiative aligns with the Commission's broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders," ECI said in a statement.

"During the past 150 days, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings were conducted, including 40 meetings by CEO (Chief Election Officers), 800 by DEOs, and 3879 by ERO (Electoral Registration Officers) engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties<" the statement further read.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said that it has received documents from 99.11 per cent of electors in Bihar, with seven days remaining in the Claims, Objections and Documents period under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

According to the ECI, this translates to an average daily collection rate of about 1.64 per cent. With the deadline set for September 1, only 0.89 per cent of electors have yet to submit their documents.

The Commission said the document collection process is ongoing with the help of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and volunteers and is likely to be completed before the stipulated time, similar to the earlier collection of enumeration forms.

In line with SIR orders dated June 24, verification of documents is also being carried out simultaneously by 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 2,976 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) across the state. (ANI)

