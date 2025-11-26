New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will assume the Chairmanship of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026 to be held in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 03, a release from the Election Commission of India said.

As Chair, he will preside over all Council meetings in 2026. International IDEA, established in 1995, is an intergovernmental organisation committed to strengthening democratic institutions and processes worldwide.

Also Read | Nepal Gen Z Protest: Youths and UML Led by KP Sharma Oli Cadres Clash in Dhangadhi; 2nd Incident of Violence Within a Week.

With a current membership of 35 countries and the United States and Japan as Observers, the organisation promotes inclusive, resilient, and accountable democracies (List of Member Countries in Annexure).

The Chairship marks a significant milestone, reflecting global recognition of the Election Commission of India as one of the world's most credible and innovative Election Management Bodies (EMBs). India, a founding member of IIDEA, has consistently contributed to the organisation's governance, democratic discourse and institutional initiatives.

Also Read | West Bengal Horror: 6 Youths Held in South 24 Parganas for Gang-Raping Minor, Stripping and Filming Another Girl.

As Chair, CEC Gyanesh Kumar will leverage the country's unmatched experience of conducting the world's largest elections to shape IIDEA's global agenda. The collaboration will strengthen knowledge-sharing, reinforce professional networks among EMBs, and support evidence-based global electoral reforms.

As the world's largest electorate of nearly a billion electors, with well-laid-out, transparent, and documented electoral processes, India will endeavour to share its best practices with EMBs worldwide during the year.

Joint programmes, workshops, and research collaborations among ECI's training institute, the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), and IIDEA will further enhance global readiness to address challenges such as disinformation, electoral violence, and the erosion of voter trust.

Since its inception, IIIDEM has been training election officials not only in the country but also worldwide. To date, IIIDEM has signed MoUs with 28 countries and has also trained 3169 officials from nearly 142 countries.

Under CEC's leadership, IIDEA and ECI will work closely to document and disseminate ECI'stechnological and administrative innovations and best practices internationally. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)