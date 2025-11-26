Kolkata, November 26: Six youths have been arrested in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl and making a videotape of her friend in a naked state, police said on Wednesday. The arrests were made on Tuesday night, five days after the incident, which took place in the Narendrapur area of the district. According to the complaint filed at Narendrapur police station, on November 20, two Class 8 girl students went to a roadside shop near their house for a snack. Two young men they knew showed up there on a bike. They picked up the two girls on the bike under the pretext of taking them for a ride. After wandering around the streets, the two minors were taken to a local garage. After talking for a while, the two young men took the two girls to a friend's house. No family members were present in the house at the time. Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide After US Visa Rejection, Probe Launched.

After that, the son of the landlord and another young man came there. When the two girls wanted to return home, they were told that they would chat for a while and leave. After that, a total of six young men gathered at the house. The minor girl was raped after being threatened, while the other girl escaped being raped as she was on her period. According to the complaint lodged by the victim, a total of four youths raped her. At that time, two others molested her friend. She was not raped because she was menstruating at that time. But the young men forced her to take off her clothes. After that, they videotaped her naked. West Bengal: Bullet-Riddled Body of Trinamool Worker and Coal Trader Obaidullah Khan Found in Mango Orchard in Malda.

According to the police, the students returned home on the night of November 20. The next day, the family of one of the students filed a complaint with the police station. Since then, the police have been searching for the accused youths. Finally, a few of the accused were found on Tuesday night. They were arrested and questioned. After that, the others were nabbed by the police. "A total of six persons have been arrested on charges of gang-raping a minor and videotaping another girl, based on the complaint lodged by the victim," a senior officer of Baruipur police district said, adding that the arrested accused would be produced before a local court in Baruipur and police would seek their custody for investigation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

