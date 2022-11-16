New Delhi, November 16: The officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) in continuance of an Anti-Drug operation intercepted a truck carrying opium, and informed the customs officilas on Wednesday. Assam Drugs Bust: Police Seized 54,000 YABA Tablets Worth Rs 10 Crore in Cachar, 2 Peddlers Arrested.

As per the customs officials, the CBN officers seized 95 packets of Opium weighing 102.910 Kg on Tuesday.

According to the customs, an Ashok Leyland Trawler (22-Wheeler) at Rajadhok Toll Plaza, Jaipur-Agra Highway, Jaipur (Raj.) was intercepted and is one of the biggest seizures of Opium made by CBN in the recent past. Further details are awaited.

