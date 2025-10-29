Rapper D.Ark has found himself at the centre of major legal trouble after being arrested on charges of distributing and smoking marijuana. According to Korean media reports, the Mokpo Police arrested the 21-year-old rapper on October 27 for violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics. However, D.Ark has denied the charges. Hong Kong Actor Benz Hui, Aka the ‘King of Supporting Roles,’ Dies at 76 From Multiple Organ Failure Due to Cancer.

Chinese Rapper D.Ark Arrested on Marijuana Distribution and Consumption Charges

On October 27, the Mokpo police arrested D.Ark on the charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. The law carries severe penalties for the use and distribution of illegal substances. However, D.Ark has denied all the charges. As per a report in Korea JonngAng Daily, a representative from the rapper's agency told local media that a preliminary drug test provided a negative result. The agency is awaiting the results of a more detailed analysis of his samples.

D.Ark’s agency requested the public to refrain from making any premature statements or speculations and to wait for official confirmations from the concerned authorities.

Who is D.Ark?

Born on July 15, 2004, in Yanji, a city in China's Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, as Kim Woo Rim, D.Ark is of a Korean Chinese ethnicity. He rose to fame in the Korean hip-hop scene with appearances in popular Mnet survival shows, including Show Me the Money 777 (2018), Show Me the Money 9 (2020) and High School Rapper 4 (2001). His rap skills and strong stage presence gained him a decent following despite his young age. BTS V Flaunts Korean Heritage in Modern Hanbok-Inspired Look at Vogue World 2025 in LA; Becomes First K-Pop Star To Attend the Fashion Event (View Pics and Watch Video).

D.Ark’s Instagram Post

South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act

The use of marijuana, drugs, or any illegal substances is considered a serious offence in South Korea. The country’s laws are strict, and many K-pop stars in the past have faced tough action for violating them. South Korea's Narcotics Control Act bans the use, trade, possession and control of narcotics, psychotropic drugs and marijuana with some exceptions for medical prescriptions.

