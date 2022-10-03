In the latest drugs bust, Mumbai Airport Customs on Monday seized 980 grams of Cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crores from a person who arrived by Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-610 from Addis Ababa. "The contraband was concealed in the undergarments. Pax has been arrested & remanded to judicial custody," said Customs. Mumbai Drugs Bust: DRI Seize 198 Kg High Purity Crystal Methamphetamine and 9 Kg Pure Cocaine From Truck Carrying Imported Oranges.

Cocaine Worth Over Rs 9 Crore Seized:

