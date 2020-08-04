Dharamshala (HP), Aug 4 (PTI) The Central University of Himachal Pradesh has promoted all the students of the even semesters of the 2019-20 academic session, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

It said the university has promoted all the students of the even semesters -- second and fourth for undergraduates and second for post-graduate classes -- of the academic session 2019-20.

The university clarified in the notification that to calculate the final grade point average and to prepare the merit for the awards, the Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) of the current session will not be considered.

It said if a student is not satisfied with the grades awarded, then she/he will have to take the examination of the relevant subject after the pandemic situation becomes normal.

