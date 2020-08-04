Coronavirus cases in India increase to 18.55 lakh cases. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 38,938, according to Ministry to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina as Category 1 storm.
Due to high tide & heavy rains resulting in water logging at Dadar & Prabhadevi, special suburban services are being run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra & suspended between Bandra - Churchgate: Western Railway.
A person was electrocuted to death near Owala Hanuman temple on Ghodbunder road. Kasarvadavali police official on site: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) #Maharashtra.
It's a well-known fact that Pak is nerve centre of terrorism. Pak is home to largest no. of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities & individuals, incl Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM & Hizbul Mujahideen: TS Tirumurti, Permanent Rep. of India to UN.
Former Karnataka CM & Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah is admitted to Manipal Hospital for evaluation of fever and the antigen test for #COVID19 is positive. He is doing well and is stable currently: Manipal Hospital.
The total number of #COVID19 samples tested up to 3rd August is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Former Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah says, he has tested positive for #COVID19, admitted to hospital.
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to all offices and other establishments to remain shut today, except emergency services, in view of heavy rainfall forecast.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred in Churachandpur, Manipur at 05:52 am today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Mumbai, August 4: On Monday, ahead of the grand Ram Temple ceremony at Ayodhya, details like the guest list and the invitation card were unveiled. The invite mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three more names, indicating a vastly trimmed list amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Five people, would be on the stage - PM Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan again tested positive for COVID-19 on the ninth day of his admission to a hospital. According to his medical report, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s health is stable. He is currently undergoing treatment at Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The news came a day after Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus.
