Mumbai, August 4: On Monday, ahead of the grand Ram Temple ceremony at Ayodhya, details like the guest list and the invitation card were unveiled. The invite mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and three more names, indicating a vastly trimmed list amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Five people, would be on the stage - PM Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mahant Nritya Gopaldas.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan again tested positive for COVID-19 on the ninth day of his admission to a hospital. According to his medical report, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s health is stable. He is currently undergoing treatment at Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The news came a day after Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus.

