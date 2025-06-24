Varanasi, Jun 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Central Zonal Council meeting in Kashi will strengthen federal unity, national integrity and regional development in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Team India' vision.

"In the divine land of Baba Vishwanath, the indestructible Kashi, I will participate in the Central Zonal Council meeting today. This council, which strengthens federal unity, national integrity and regional development, will give new strength and momentum to the 'Team India' vision of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Adityanath visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple this morning where he offered prayers and rituals, including milk bath, at the shrine.

The 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council is being chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Varanasi on Monday.

Soon after his arrival, Shah visited the Baba Kaal Bhairav temple at Maidagin, accompanied by Adityanath, with the locals greeting him along the route with traditional instruments and flower showers.

The chief ministers of four states, including Adityanath, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav and Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai, will attend the Central Zonal Council meeting.

Senior ministers and officials from these states will also take part in the deliberations.

All preparations for this high-level meeting have been made under Chief Minister Adityanath's directions, said Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S. Rajlingam.

As per the official itinerary, the visiting dignitaries paid obeisance at the Kaal Bhairav and Baba Vishwanath temples on Monday evening following which a formal dinner was hosted by the chief minister.

