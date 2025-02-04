Shimla, Feb 3 (PTI) An amount of Rs 2,716 crore has been allocated to Himachal Pradesh for railway projects in the Union Budget 2025-26, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on Monday.

The central government has released a budget of Rs 2,716 crore for Himachal Pradesh for the year 2025-26 and a total of four stations will be upgraded on the lines of Amrit Station, he added.

During a video-conferencing regarding the state-wise budget allocation the union mister said that work would commence soon in the state.

He said that railway safety and railway tracks will be upgraded in mission mode, according to a statement issued here.

