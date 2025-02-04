Gadag, February 3: A shocking rape case incident of a minor girl and the act videographed, has been reported from the Gadag district of Karnataka on Monday. The Karnataka police have arrested two persons in connection with the crime. The accused have been identified as Suleiman and Altaf. Police said that the incident had taken place in the Naregal police station limits in the month of December last year. The accused Suleiman had raped the girl and his associate Altaf had recorded the entire act.

The parents of the girl have come to know about the assault on their daughter lately and lodged a police complaint at the Naregal police on Monday. Acting swiftly, the police have arrested the two accused. More details are yet to emerge regarding the case. On Sunday, in another shocking incident, the incident of gang rape of an 8-year-old girl has come to light in Mandya police station limits in Karnataka. The incident has raised concerns as it had taken place in the premises of a government school. 'You Allege Rape After 22 Years of Living Together as a Couple': Karnataka High Court Quashes Rape Case Filed Against Man by His Live-In Partner of 22 Years.

According to police, the incident had taken place on January 31 after the three accused had lured the girl with a cake. They gang raped her by threatening her with a knife and the victim has been admitted to hospital. The incident came to light when the girl was not able to tolerate the pain following severe bleeding and shared the horror with her maternal aunt. The police are investigating the case. The BJP on Monday slammed the Karnataka government over the gang rape of an 8-year-old girl in Mandya district of the state. Karnataka Horror: Young Woman Gang-Raped by 2 in Mysuru City, Case Registered.

Speaking in Bengaluru, state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Monday, “The incident of gang rape of a minor girl in Mandya is most heinous and an inhuman act of criminals with a perverted mindset. The incident has made civilised society hang its head in shame.” He added that the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed and anti-social elements are taking advantage of the situation and committing rapes on minors, atrocities on women and daylight robberies without an iota of fear.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

