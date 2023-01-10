New Delhi, January 10: The Centre has appointed three IAS officers as Director of Census Operations (DCO) and Director of Citizen Registration (DCR) in the states of Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab and Chandigarh for a period of three years.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her nod for the appointment of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers-- Nirupama Dange, Debajyoti Dutta and Navjot Khosa-- for a period upto December 31, 2025, or until further orders. Centre Appoints Two Additional Judges to Bombay High Court for Period of Two Years.

Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement for the appointment of these officers through a notification issued on Monday. A 2007-batch Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer Dange, was appointed to the new post with effect from December 20, 2022, for a period upto December 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, under the Central Staffing Scheme at her present level of Director, states the notification, adding that the Headquarters of Dange will be Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Another notification mentions the appointment of Dutta, a 2010-batch Assam Meghalaya Cadre officer, as Director of Census Operations and Director of Citizen Registration in Assam.

The President gave her approval for the appointment of Dutta, as DCO and DCR for Assam with effect from December 20, 2022, for a period upto December 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, under the Central Staffing Scheme at his present level of Deputy Secretary. Centre Appoints 10 Additional Judges to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Headquarters of Dutta will be Guwahati, Assam, states the notification. Besides, the President allowed the appointment of Khosa, a 2012-batch Kerala cadre officer as DCO and DCR for Punjab and Chandigarh with effect from December 19, 2022, for a period upto December 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, under the Central Staffing Scheme at her present level of Deputy Secretary. The Headquarters of Khosa will be in Chandigarh, says the notification.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)