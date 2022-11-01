On Tuesday, the Government of India appointed 10 advocates and Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. With these appointments, the number of judges in the Punjab and Haryana high court has touched 66, the highest since its inception, officials said. As per reports, the sanctioned strength of judges in the high court is 85. Munugode Assembly By-Election 2022: Clash Breaks Out Between TRS and BJP Workers in Telangana’s Nalgonda (Watch Video).

Government of India Appoints Additional Judges

The government of India appoints 10 advocates & Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

