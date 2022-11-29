On Tuesday, the Central government Centre appointed advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye, as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court. Both Chapalgaonkar and Sathaye have been appointed for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices. Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Bombay High Court Order Granting Bail to Anil Deshmukh in Money Laundering Case.

Centre Appoints Additional Judges to Bombay HC

