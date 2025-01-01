New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar as a permanent Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The appointment follows the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Notification issued in this regard stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, Additional Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, to be the Permanent Judge of that High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Also Read | Rajasthan: After 10-Day Rescue Operation, 3-Year-Old Chetna, Who Had Fallen Into 700-Foot-Deep Borewell in Kotputli, Pulled Out (Watch Video).

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on December 12, 2024, has approved the proposal for the appointment of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, Additional Judge as Permanent Judge in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

Justice Brar, born on December 20, 1975, in the village of Phulewala, District Sri Muktsar Sahib, has had a distinguished legal career. His father, the late Gurbachan Singh Brar, served as a Deputy District Attorney and Additional Advocate General for the State of Punjab.

Also Read | Pujari and Granthi Samman Yojana Row: Arvind Kejriwal Alleges ‘BJP Preparing To Demolish Temples’ Amid Protest Over AAP Government Schemes.

Brar's academic journey began with a matriculation from DAV High School, Sri Muktsar Sahib, in 1990. He completed his Bachelor of Arts from Panjab University in 1995, followed by a law degree in 1999. Enrolled as an Advocate in 2000, he quickly rose through the ranks, becoming an Additional Advocate General for Punjab from 2009 to 2014. He also represented several significant public bodies, including the Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority and the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Justice Brar was deeply involved in the legal community, serving multiple terms as a member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and as its Chairman in 2019. His leadership extended to his role as President of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association for two consecutive terms. Notably, he was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2021.

Throughout his career, he was committed to promoting legal literacy, conducting pro bono cases, and assisting the High Court as amicus curiae in numerous matters. Specializing in Constitutional and Criminal law, he was appointed as an Additional Judge to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in April 2023, marking the latest milestone in his esteemed legal career. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)