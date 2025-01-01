New Delhi, January 1: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit out at the BJP and claimed that it was preparing to demolish temples. This comes after BJP members protested against AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal over the 'Pujari & Granthi Samman Yojana' outside the Hanuman temple on Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Delhi, claiming that no Brahmins would fall for Kejriwal's "dissembling."

In a post on X Arvind Kejriwal said, "On one hand, BJP is strongly opposing the payment of honorarium to priests and granthis and on the other hand, it is preparing to demolish temples. People are very angry about this." Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that BJP central government was going to demolish many temples and Buddhist religious places in Delhi. Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: BJP Stages Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal’s Scheme Outside Hanuman Temple in Delhi, Calls It Election Gimmick.

In a post on X CM Atishi said, "Earlier the 'Religious Committee' used to come under the elected government. After LG sahab's order last year, it comes directly under LG sahab. On November 22, the Religious Committee took the decision to demolish several temples. On one hand, Arvind Kejriwal ji is bringing Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana, on the other hand, BJP is bent on demolishing temples."

"I appeal to the BJP government at the Centre: These religious places are related to people's faith; don't destroy the faith of millions of people by demolishing them," she added. Earlier CM Atishi accused the BJP of pretending to protect Hinduism while secretly instructing officials and the LG to destroy temples. Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "The dual face of BJP is revealed through such orders. On one hand, they pretend to protect Hinduism, while on the other, they secretly instruct their appointed officers and LG to demolish temples." Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal Promises INR 18,000 Monthly to Hindu and Sikh Priests if AAP Wins Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

She stated that during a meeting of the Religious Committee on November 22, it was decided to demolish several temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur, and Sultanpuri, as well as a Buddhist temple in Sundar Nagari. "A meeting of the Religious Committee was held on 22 November. Yesterday LG's office told the media that there is no order to demolish temples. But this is a lie. In the meeting held on 22 November, it was decided to demolish many temples located in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur and Sultanpuri and a Buddhist temple located in Sundar Nagari. All this is in the minutes of the meeting."

"Delhi LG has approved it and now DMs and SDMs are preparing to demolish these temples," she added. "Religious Committee used to come under the Home Minister of the Delhi government. Till last year, all the decisions of this committee were first placed before the Home Minister and any action was taken only after his approval. But last year Delhi LG ordered that the demolition of any religious place is a law and order issue and hence it comes under Delhi LG and hence Delhi CM or Home Minister has nothing to do with it. Now the Religious Committee is directly under Delhi LG. The Chairman of the committee is the Principal Secretary of the Home Department and he sends the committee's suggestions directly to Delhi LG for approval," she added.

