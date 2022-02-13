New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Central government has approved the release of Rs 2.5 crores for Sammakka Saralamma Jathara, the largest Tribal festival in the world.

"Government of India under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects the unique culture and heritage of tribal communities. The Sammakka Saralamma Medaram Jatara is one of the largest Tribal festivals in the world and the Government is extending all possible support," said Reddy.

Ahead of the tribal festival Sammakka Saralamma Jathara from February 16, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture further stated that the Central government has sanctioned approximately 80 crores for the development of the Tribal Circuit in Telangana.

The Sammakka Saralamma Jathara is the country's biggest tribal fair which takes place once every two years. It is said to be one of the largest gatherings of tribal communities. This year it is scheduled between February 16 and 19 in Medaram- a village in Telangana's tribal heartland of Mulugu district

"The Government of India sanctioned approximately 80 crores for the Tribal Circuit in Telangana and this included the construction of tourist amenities center, amphitheater, public convenience facilities, cottages, tented accommodation, gazebos, seating Benches, solid waste management infrastructure, solar lights, landscaping and drinking water fountains in Medaram," said G Kishan Reddy.

The Minister informed that since 2014 the Tourism Ministry, under the Domestic promotion and Publicity including hospitality scheme has released 2.45 crore for celebrating various festivals across the state of Telangana.

According to the Minister, these funds will be utilized for construction of the conventional compound wall and barbed mesh wire fencing in Chilakalagutta, Execution of murals on the Fencing wall of Chilakalagutta, Arrangement of digital kiosks in the Tribal Museum at Medaram, Establishment of replica Koya model village in the premises of Tribal Museum at Medaram, Research, and Documentation of 10 Minor Koya Festivals that include Ailapur Sammakka Jatara, Chirumalla Sammakka Jatara, Sadalamma Tirunala at Duginepalle, Velpulamma Teertham at Mascherla, Kommalamma at Enchaguda, Kasalanayakuni Jatara at Gangaram, Chaduvulamma Teertham at Mahadevpur, Edira Jatara, Bayyakkapeta Jatara.

"Funds will also be allocated for competitions like photography, short film, paintings, sculptures, and the arrangement of tribal cultural programs during the Medaram Jathara, Economic Support to Koya Dance Troupes, Kommu Koya, Rela Dance Troupes, Painting Unit by considering them as MSME Units and other programs," said the Union Minister.

He further stated that the Ministry of Tourism is also providing financial assistance to the Government of Telangana under the Organising Fairs and Festivals and Tourism Related Events that is a part of the Domestic Promotion and Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) Scheme.

He added that the government is building 10 tribal museums across the country to recognize the tribal freedom fighters who participated in about 85 revolts during our independence movement. This includes the Ramji Kond tribal museum in Telangana and the Alluri Sitarama Raju Tribal Museum in Andhra Pradesh with a commitment of Rs. 15 crores each.

"Several programs are being organized across the country to honor the legacy of the tribal freedom fighters like Komaram Bheem, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Ramji Gond, and Alluri Sitarama Raju who till now have remained the unsung heroes of our freedom struggle," said Reddy.

Recently in the Union Budget, the Budget Outlay for the financial year 2022-2023 has seen an enhanced total budget outlay of Rs 8,451.92 Crores for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, which is a substantial increase from the previous Total Budget Outlay of 2021-2022 that stood at Rs 7,524.87 crores.

"A substantial increase of 12.32 per cent is reflected in the total budget outlay for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Our government is addressing the imbalances in the budgetary provisions allocated to the tribal community under the UPA rule. This reflects our commitment to ensure that apart from the political representations, economic progress and better development opportunities are provided to the youth of the tribal community. In this regard, our government has earmarked Rs 44 crore for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Tribal Universities in the budget estimates for 2022-2023," added Reddy. (ANI)

