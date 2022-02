Etah, February 13: The Etah police have arrested two men for kidnapping, rape and murder of the six-year-old daughter of a garment businessman. The two were arrested on Saturday. The girl was raped allegedly by one of the accused. Her body was found in a vacant plot behind a private hospital in the Awagarh area on February 4.

It took six police teams and local intelligence unit to zero in on the accused, identified as Prince Ojha, 19, and Rohit Nayak, 22. They had planned to kidnap a child, preferably a boy, for ransom. On finding that they had kidnapped a girl by mistake, Nayak, in an inebriated condition, had raped her. Gujarat Horror: Three Men Gangrape Friend's Minor Niece In Ahmedabad, Arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha said, "The victim's family did not have suspicion on anyone. We had CCTV footage of two men with faces covered, seen near her house, around the same time she was kidnapped."

Later, the two were also seen in the footage recovered from the area where the body was found. During interrogation, both confessed to the crime.

