Gujarat, February 13: A shocking incident of sexual assault has come to light from Vadodara where an 18-year-old girl has accused a man of raping her when she was a minor on false promises of marriage, and breaking ties with her when she turned adult.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the complainant, in her complaint, alleged that she met the accused, Razak Sheikh, a resident of Fatehapura, in February 2020 when she was a minor. He claimed to love her and promised to marry her, he, however, later started asking for sexual favours. The complainant added that the accused used to take her to a hotel and used to come to her house when she was alone. Gujarat Horror: Three Men Gangrape Friend's Minor Niece In Ahmedabad, Arrested.

As per the reports, when the girl turned 18 recently, she started insisting of getting married but the accused denied saying his family will not accept her.

Reportedly, the accused had taken around Rs 35,000 from her for business and to buy a vehicle. The girl stated that the accused stopped taking her calls and blocked her.

