Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Central Government has approved the project at a cost of Rs 720.67 crore for the improvement work of Dehradun-Lal Tappar-Nepali Farm section of National Highway-7 and Nepali Farm-Motichur section (total length 36.82 km) of National Highway-34, taking an important step regarding road connectivity and traffic safety in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for this important approval. He said that this project will not only ensure fast and safe traffic between Dehradun, Haridwar and Rishikesh, but will also make the Chardham Yatra route more accessible and smooth.

The main objective of this project is to comprehensively improve road safety by grade separation at the existing busy junctions and separating local traffic from the main road traffic. Under this, additional service roads will also be constructed, which will reduce accidents and reduce traffic pressure.

CM Dhami said that under the leadership of PM Modi, infrastructure is developing rapidly in Uttarakhand and this project is another strong step towards the development of the state.

As Modi government completed 11 years at the Centre, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said on Tuesday that India has "created a distinct identity" on the global stage as a strong, capable and self-reliant nation, with important efforts being made to bring the resolutions of developed India to success.

The Chief Minister said that in the 11 years under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, as per an official statement.

"This period was also important for the preservation and promotion of our rich cultural heritage. Many works are being done in the country in the direction of development and innovation. Ayushman Bharat Yojana is proving to be a boon in the field of health. With the power of Make in India, India's participation in the field of exports has increased rapidly. Today India has established itself as a global economic power by becoming the fourth largest economy in the world," CM Dhami said. (ANI)

