Itanagar, Dec 27 (PTI) Union Minister Darshana Vikram Jardosh on Wednesday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is committed to empowering women.

Addressing a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Kharsot gram panchayat in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, the Union minister of state for railways and textiles said the Centre has launched several schemes and programmes in the country for women's empowerment.

Also Read | Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Diverse Group of Beneficiaries of Various Government Schemes (Watch Video).

Highlighting the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Jardosh expressed satisfaction over the scheme's saturation in the border district, an official communiqué informed here.

"The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has covered over 150,000 villages in the country," the minister said, while acknowledging the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) vans role in spreading awareness about various government welfare schemes among citizens.

Also Read | AI at Workplace: 59% of Indian Employees Confident to Embrace Artificial Intelligence Tools at Workplace, More To Accept in 2024, Says Report.

She said people residing in remote border areas are also getting benefits from the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Lungla lawmaker Tsering Lhamu commended the rapid development in her constituency under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Emphasising collective efforts towards national progress, Lhamu thanked the central government for its special focus on border region residents, especially advancement in the road sector, education and healthcare.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)