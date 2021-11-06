New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday declared the Srinagar International airport as a "Major Airport".

The Gazette notification issued by the ministry on Saturday read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as Major Airport."

Also Read | Paytm Could Offer Bitcoin Tradings If It Becomes Fully Legal In India.

Notably, on October 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated international flight operations at Srinagar airport.

Shah inaugurated the first direct international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah and United Arab Emirates (UAE) there. (ANI)

Also Read | DRDO Espionage Case: Odisha Crime Branch Finds Involvement of Another Woman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)