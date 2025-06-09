New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Central Government and the Delhi Government have launched a collaborative effort to clean the Yamuna River, with a series of initiatives aimed at reducing pollution. A drone survey will be conducted for 22 major drains, and 67 locations have been identified for pollution monitoring.

A top source said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will re-verify 360 small and large drains and conduct a drone survey for 22 major drains falling into the river.

Sixty-seven locations have been identified for pollution monitoring in the River Yamuna. He added that a survey will be conducted by July, and the report will be submitted to the Delhi Jal Board.

By September 2025, a permanent system will be established to measure pollution impact twice yearly at the 67 identified locations.

WAPCOS, a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the Government of India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti has been assigned the task of measuring water flow in the drains, which will be completed by July.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga will also survey Najafgarh and Shahdara drains by August. The Delhi Jal Board will survey the remaining 20 major drains.

Also, the Delhi government is installing 32 real-time water monitoring stations, including 10 on the Yamuna River and 22 on major drains, a senior official said.

In the Delhi budget 2025- 26, Delhi CM Gupta has allocated 500 cr specifically for Yamuna cleaning, where funding will be designated for the construction of 40 decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs).

The aim is to treat the water before it enters the river, thereby addressing pollution at its source. A 1500 cr budget has also been allocated to rejuvenate Yamuna and improve the state's sewage infrastructure. (ANI)

