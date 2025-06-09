Lucknow, June 9: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is expected to announce the BHU SET Result 2025 today, June 9. While the results have not been announced so far, they are likely to be declared anytime soon. Candidates who appeared for the BHU School Entrance Test exam can check their results by visiting the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in.

The BHU SET examination is conducted for admissions to Class IX and XI in various streams, including Science (Maths/Biology), Arts, Commerce, and Paid Seats (CHBS). The Banaras Hindu University is also expected to release the counselling and admission schedule for selected candidates soon. Students will be granted admission to Class IX and Class XI strictly on the basis of the merit list prepared from entrance test scores. RULET Answer Key 2025 Out at admissions.uniraj.edu.in: Provisional Answer Key of Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test Exam Released, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

How To Check BHU SET Result 2025:

Visit the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, look for the "Latest Updates" or "Results" section

Now, click on the "BHU SET 2025 Result" link

Enter using your roll number, registration details

Click on submit

Your BHU SET Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

BHU said that its official guidelines will be followed in case of a tie. Candidates seeking admission to Class IX and XI must attend counselling in person to secure their seats. On the other hand, Class XI applicants have to choose their subject combination during the counselling session. AP EAPCET Results 2025 Declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know How To Download Rank Card.

For more details, candidates can official website of BHU at bhuonline.in.

