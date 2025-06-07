New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) In a bid to further research, the government has enhanced financial limits for the procurement of scientific instruments and consumables by various scientific institutions, including those pursuing research in the defence sector.

According to the amendments to the special provisions in the general financial rules (GFR), vice chancellors and directors of various research and development institutions will now be able to purchase scientific equipment and consumables for research purposes up to Rs 2 lakh without seeking any quotations, as against the earlier limit of Rs 1 lakh.

The financial limit for procuring goods by the Purchase Committee has been enhanced to Rs 25 lakh from the existing Rs 10 lakh.

The financial limits for procuring goods using the limited tender enquiry (LTE) and advertised tender enquiry have been increased to Rs 1 crore from the existing Rs 50 lakh.

Vice Chancellors and directors have been designated as competent authorities to approve the issuance of a global tender enquiry up to Rs 200 crore for the procurement of scientific equipment and consumables required only for research purposes.

"In a landmark step enabling ease of doing research, the GFR rules have been simplified for procurement of scientific equipment and consumables," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said in a post on X.

Singh said the easing of GFR will reduce delays, enhance autonomy and flexibility for research institutions and empower them to innovate faster.

The amendments to the GFR will apply to the departments of science and technology, biotechnology, scientific and industrial research, atomic energy, space, earth sciences, health research, including the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and its affiliated institutions and universities, and educational and research institutes conducting post-graduate, doctoral-level courses or research under any ministry/department will also benefit from the amended GFR.

