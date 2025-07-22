New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, on Tuesday notified the appointment of three judges to the Delhi High Court.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments via his official account on X (formerly Twitter), stating that they were made "in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India."

Acting upon the recommendations, the President approved the appointments of Ms. Shail Jain, Ms. Madhu Jain, and Mr. Vinod Kumar as judges of the Delhi High Court.

Following these appointments, the working strength of judges at the Delhi High Court rises to 43, while the sanctioned strength stands at 60.

The addition is expected to bring much-needed relief to the overburdened judicial system in the national capital, which has long struggled with a shortage of judges and a mounting case backlog.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on July 1, 2025, approved the proposals for appointing judicial officers Ms. Shail Jain and Ms. Madhu Jain as judges of the Delhi High Court. Subsequently, in a meeting held on July 2, 2025, the Collegium approved the appointment of Mr. Vinod Kumar to the Delhi High Court bench. These recommendations were made after evaluating the officers' judicial record and service tenure.

In a separate but related development, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya administered the oath of office to six newly transferred judges on Monday during a formal ceremony held at the High Court premises.

The judges--Justice V. Kameswar Rao, Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Justice Vivek Chaudhary, Justice Anil Kshetarpal, Justice Arun Kumar Monga, and Justice Om Prakash Shukla--have been transferred to Delhi High Court from various High Courts across India, following the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendations during its May 26 meeting.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by sitting judges of the Delhi High Court, family members of the newly appointed judges, senior office bearers of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, and members of the legal fraternity. The recent appointments and transfers are expected to streamline judicial proceedings and improve the rate of case disposal, offering some relief to litigants who face prolonged delays. (ANI)

