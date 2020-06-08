India News | Centre Mandates Green Sticker Providing Registration Details in BS-VI Compliant Vehicles

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated a one cm green sticker, providing registration details, in all BS-VI compliant motor vehicles of any fuel type across the country.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued an order dated June 5, 2020, mandating a strip of green colour of 1 cm width on top of the existing sticker carrying details of registration for BS-VI vehicles of any fuel type, petrol or CNG, which have a light blue colour sticker and a diesel vehicle which is of orange colour," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, these stickers will now have a green strip of one cm on top for BS VI.

"The BS-VI emission standards, which have been mandated with effect from April 1, 2020, provide for stricter and cleaner emission norms and are at par with the emission standards being followed across the world," the statement said.

It said that such distinct identification of vehicles for such emissions standard is also being followed in other countries.

This comes as India has decided to switch to the world's cleanest emissions standard from April 1. It has gone straight to Euro-VI emission standards from Euro-IV. (ANI)

