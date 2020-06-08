Shajapur Nursing Home in MP Sealed After 80-Year-Old Man Was Tied to Bed for Non-Payment of Bills; Hospital Registration Cancelled

Shajapur Nursing Home in MP Sealed (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, June 8: A day after an 80-year-old patient was allegedly tied to a bed at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh, the authorities have cancelled the registration of the 'City Hospital' for the cruel act. According to a tweet by ANI, the nursing home, which is located in Shajapur district of the state, has been sealed and a complaint has been lodged against the manager. The District Collector had informed that as the nursing home was sealed, all the patients were taken to district hospital.

On Sunday, a brutal incident surfaced from Madhya Pradesh where an elderly patient was allegedly tied to a bed over non-payment of medical bills. The patient was admitted for having intestinal problems. The incident prompted the state government to order a probe and strict action against the culprits in the matter. Reports inform that, the patient, hailed from Ranayda village in neighbouring Rajgarh district and was tied to the hospital bed for not settling the final bill. Also, his daughter was not allowed to take him home without clearing the dues.

Here's the tweet:

Nursing home's registration is cancelled & it has been sealed; lodged case against manager. Their patients were taken to district hospital: District Collector on Shajapur incident wherein an 80-yr-old man was tied to bed allegedly over bill non-payment #MadhyaPradesh (file pics) pic.twitter.com/0tRfl0ImqB — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

According to reports, the hospital authorities denied tying the patient for non-payment of bills. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath termed the incident as "inhuman and barbaric". Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and said he has taken a note of media reports in this regard and assured strict action against. "We have taken into cognisance the matter of a senior citizen being treated in a cruel manner in a hospital. The accused persons will not be spared and strict action will be taken", Chouhan said.