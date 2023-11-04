New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Central Government, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has nominated former Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr Justice S Muralidhar, as a Member of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The Centre has also nominated the senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal, judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana and Executive Chairman, of Haryana State Legal Services Authority Justice Arun Palli, as Members of the National Legal Services Authority.

According to the notification, senior advocate, Meenakshi Arora, professor of Law, National Law School of India University, Bangalore Dr Mrinal Satish, Siddharth Luthra (senior advocate), Manan K Mishra (senior advocate and Chairman of Bar Council of India) Prof Debasish Basu (Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, PGI, Chandigarh) Prof. Asha Bajpai, (Founder Dean, School of Law, Tata Institute of Social Sciences) are also nominated as Members to the National Legal Services Authority.

The notification was issued in this regard on October 31 by the Department of Justice of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has been constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 to provide free Legal Services to the weaker sections of the society and to organize Lok Adalats for amicable settlement of disputes.

Justice DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India is the Patron-in-Chief.

In every state, the State Legal Services Authority has been constituted to give effect to the policies and directions of the NALSA and to give free legal services to the people and conduct Lok Adalats in the State.

The State Legal Services Authority is headed by the Chief Justice of the respective High Court who is the Patron-in-Chief of the State Legal Services Authority.

A senior most judge of the high court is nominated as executive chairman of SLSA.

In every district, the District Legal Services Authority has been constituted to implement Legal Services Programmes in the district.

The District Legal Services Authority is situated in the district courts complex in every district and chaired by the District Judge of the respective district. A Civil Judge Cadre Judicial Officer is appointed as secretary on full-time basis. (ANI)

