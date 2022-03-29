Itanagar, Mar 29 (PTI) The Centre is planning to install 2,000 additional 4G mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh to improve connectivity, considering the state's strategic importance, officials said on Tuesday.

The government has already approved 980 4G mobile towers for the state, and the project is being implemented by Bharti Hexacom Ltd, they said.

Also Read | India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 Managerial Posts At ippbonline.com; Check Details Here.

The Centre's plan for installing another 2,000 mobile towers was discussed at a meeting between Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, state IT Minister Wangki Lowang and Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao on Monday, they added.

The Centre is working to provide maximum connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh, considering its strategic importance, Vaishnaw said at the meeting, as per the officials.

Also Read | Amazon Glow Now Available for All Customers in the US.

The minister assured that approval will be accorded to the expansion of the State Wide Area Network (SWAN), and said the matter of low bandwidth of VSAT projects implemented under BharatNet in Arunachal Pradesh will be taken up with the Department of Space.

Vaishnaw also told the meeting that a special rate will be formulated for Northeastern states for e-office licensing, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)