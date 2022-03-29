New Delhi, March 29: The India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for various managerial posts. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of IPPB i.e. www.ippbonline.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 12 vacant posts will be filled.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is April 09, 2022. For the convenience of the applicants, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Important Dates

Opening date for Online Registration of Applications: March 23, 2022

Last date of Online submission of Applications with Fee: April 09, 2022

Vacancy Details

Manager

Senior Manager

Chief Manager

Assistant General Manager

Deputy General Manager

General Manager

Candidates will be appointed in various departments such as Information Security, Technology, Products, Operations, Compliance, Function, and Finance.

Eligibility Criteria

Information Technology: Any Engineering Graduate/MCA or equivalent qualification. The Candidate must have an overall experience of at least 15 years in Banking/Financial Services/Insurance in

IT related areas/projects involving Payment Technologies, Internet Banking/ Mobile Commerce space predominantly.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview/Group Discussion or Online Test. Results of the candidates who have qualified for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to other category will have to pay ₹750/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay ₹150/- as application fees.

